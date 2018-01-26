Share the love at mayor’s charity Valentine’s event

A chance for people in South Tynesider to share the love and support worthy causes in the area is on offer with a Valentine’s evening taking place next month.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Olive Punchion, is hosting a Mayor’s Charity Valentines Dinner on Friday, February 9, at the Customs House, in South Shields.

Tickets for the event - which is running from 7pm to 11pm - cost £20 each and include a two-course dinner in the venue’s Dalton Suite with entertainment from The Ruth Lambert Trio.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Mayor’s Charity Fund which this year is dedicated to supporting children’s cancer charity CLIC Sargent and the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Coun Punchion said: “This is a great opportunity for people and their loved ones to come together and enjoy a wonderful evening of great food and entertainment, while helping to much needed funds for two very worthy causes.

“We’re very much looking forward to songs from the fantastic The Ruth Lambert Trio.

“We would encourage people to reserve their places and join the Mayoress and I for what will be a fabulous event.”

CLIC Sargent was formed in 2005 after a successful merger between CLIC and Sargent Cancer Care for Children.

From diagnosis, its specialist care teams provide a specialist package of support tailored to each young cancer patient and family.

The BHF, founded in 1961, aims to end heart disease.

For further information and to book tickets for the event contact the Civic Office on 0191 424 7331.