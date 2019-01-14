Shields care home volunteer celebrated for kindness

A Shields care home is celebrating a volunteer for her hard work and kindness.

Phylis received the award for her kindness towards residents and staff

Hebburn Court team member Phylis has won a Kindness in Care Award for her support to residents.

The generous volunteer is a former employee at the home who now dedicates much of her spare time to helping out.

Home manager John Lafferty said: “It’s always a real pleasure when Phylis visits the home as she makes a real difference to our residents and brightens up their day and we think the world of her.

“I find it really heart-warming to see just how much Hebburn Court means to her.”

The Kindness in Care Awards programme was launched by care home provider HC-One to recognise the efforts of their colleagues and the impact they have on the lives of residents and their loved ones.

Phylis visits the home on a daily basis to support the residents and help out her former colleagues.

She said: “I will treasure this award for the rest of my life.”

Awards are presented to colleagues, volunteers and whole teams within HC-One each month.