Shields Ferry service to resume a day early after essential works completed

The Shields Ferry service will resume this Sunday as work on the ferry landing has been completed ahead of schedule.

The cross-Tyne Shields Ferry service has not been operating this week while essential works were carried out on the Shields ferry landing.

But the service has now announced it will resume on Sunday, March 3, from 10.15am.

It was originally meant to resume on Monday, March 4, but the work has been completed ahead of schedule.

The work is part of £1.1 million Nexus is investing in maintenance and improvements to the historic river crossing over five years.

Nexus, the operator of the service, has thanked customers for their patience during the closure.