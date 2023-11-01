News you can trust since 1849
Shields Ferry services suspended after Storm Ciaran damages the North landing

Nexus has confirmed that the Shields Ferry services are suspended following damaged caused by Storm Ciaran.

By Ryan Smith
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:10 GMT- 2 min read
Travel operator Nexus has announced on Wednesday, November 1, that Shields Ferry services across the River Tyne are suspended.

The suspension follows damage to the access ramp on the North landing, which has been caused by swell from Storm Ciaran.

Nexus has stated that due to the ongoing Go North East strike, it has not been able to source a replacement bus service for passengers.

The company has stated that all Shields Ferry tickets will be accepted on Tyne and Wear Metro services.

Nexus has suspended Shields Ferry services due to damage caused by Storm Ciaran on the North landing.Nexus has suspended Shields Ferry services due to damage caused by Storm Ciaran on the North landing.
Huw Lewis, Customer Services Director at Nexus, said: “The Shields Ferry service is currently suspended due to Storm Ciaran.

“The swell has damaged the access ramp on the North landing. We have staff at the site inspecting this and seeing what repairs are required.

“Unfortunately, we have been unable to source a replacement bus service. This has been hampered by the Go North East strike.

“Customers will need to make alternative travel arrangements for now. Ferry tickets are being accepted on Metro services.

“Stagecoach buses 10 and 11 run between North Shields and South Shields and this an alternative customers may want to consider using.

“Updates will be posted on nexus.org.uk and on the Shields Ferry Facebook page as we get them.”

Ferry services were also suspended in the middle of October due to bad weather caused by Storm Babet.

The travel operator took the decision to halt the river crossings as a safety precaution after the storm had caused a “significant tidal swell”.

