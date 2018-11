The Shields Ferry has been suspended due to high winds this evening.

Difficult weather conditions has meant the Metro service ferry has been suspended.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Metro tweeted: "The Ferry service is currently suspended due to high tides and winds."

A replacement bus service between each landing is currently running.

Commuters also face delays of up to 20 mins to trains running between Hebburn and Airport and The Coast due to problem with the overhead line.