Shields Ferry suspended due to Tyne swell

The ferry service between South Shields and North Shields has been suspended due to the weather conditions.

A spokesman for operator Nexus said: "Ferry services are now suspended due to the swell on the Tyne.

"A replacement bus will run between the two landings via Tyne Tunnel

"The crew will see how the river conditions settle down and they may be able to resume later on

"Sorry for the inconvenience.

"This will be reassessed at 6pm.

"A replacement bus service will be in operation soon."

Updates will issued via the Shields Ferry Facebook page and the @My_Metro Twitter account.