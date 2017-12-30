Shoppers warned to know what their rights are

People are being reminded of their consumer rights.

As people head to the shops to return or exchange faulty Christmas gifts or the January sales, South Tyneside Council’s trading standards team says people should know what they are entitled to.

The Consumer Rights Act came into force two years ago and simplifies and clarifies consumer law, provides new cover for consumers buying digital content, and sets out what should happen when goods or services do not match up to what was agreed.

Coun Moira Smith, lead member for area management and community safety at South Tyneside Council, said: “The Consumer Rights Act makes it easier for shoppers to understand their rights and simplifies the law for businesses. We hope people will feel more confident to return items.”

Under the Act retailers are obliged to give consumers a full refund on items that are faulty for up to 30 days after the purchase.

Tips for consumer confidence:-

*Keep all receipts, including gift receipts, as proof of purchase;

*If items turn out to be faulty, consumers are entitled to a full refund from the retailer for up to 30 days after purchase;

*For gifts costing more than £100, paying by credit card gives extra protection;

*People who change their mind about a purchase are not automatically entitled to a refund or exchange, unless it is faulty. Some offer a replacement or credit note as a good will gesture but it is not a legal requirement;

*Online shoppers have the right to return goods (except bespoke and perishables) and receive a full refund, no questions asked, within 14 days of goods being delivered.

For consumer advice call Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0345 404 0506 or go to www.southtyneside.gov.uk/tradingstandards