Shout out ahead of gym peaks challenge

Gym peaks challenge as studio team plan Lake District climb

Rhys Iles will lead the fundraisers as they collect funds for the Make A Wish Foundation, which works to grant wishes to seriously ill children.

Rhys Iles at a peak during a previous walk in the Lake District,

The 34-year-old is starting to sign up members of the Powerhouse Gym, in North Street in South Shields town centre, but is opening up the expedition to anyone who thinks they can take on the route and boost their charity campaign.

Rhys took on the business on January 1 from its previous owner Les Ojugbana, who continues to run other studios in the area.

“A friend sent me a message about this challenge and I thought it was a great idea, but then I thought we should use it to raise some money for charity at the same time,” said Rhys.

“I do enjoy getting over to the Lakes whenever I can, but I think this is a big challenge and I thought it would be absolutely great if we could get together a group of people.

The walk will include the three biggest peaks in England, Sca Fell, Scarfell Pike and Helvellyn, so it’ll be tough. Rhys Iles

“As a team were can hopefully raise some more money for the fund.

“The walk will include the three biggest peaks in England, Sca Fell, Scarfell Pike and Helvellyn, so it’ll be tough.

“I can’t think of anything better than raising money for a children’s charity so it can then do something for them.

“We’ve got two months to go, so I want to get as many people as I can doing it.

“We’ll be doing lots of training sessions to make sure everyone’s ready for the day itself.”

The group will set off from Moot Hall in Keswick on Saturday, March 17, and will head for a route which will take in the Borrowdale Valley, Sca Fell, Mickledore, Sca Fell Pike, Thirlmere and Helvellyn, Skiddaw and Latrigg back into Keswick.

Rhys has previously worked as part of an engineering firm, but trained at the studio and decided to turn his love of the gym into his new business venture and a change of career.

Powerhouse offers its members access to weights and cardio equipment, as well as martial arts training sessions.

Anyone who would like to find out more about the Lake District fundraising walk can contact the gym on (0191) 456 5005 or call into the venue, which is off King Street.

Sponsorship for the team can be donated online via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rhys-iles.