Show charting the rise of Norman Wisdom comes to South Shields

A tribute to comedy legend Norman Wisdom is coming to South Tyneside,

The show - called ‘Wisdom of a Fool’ - charts the early life of the comedy icon and his rise to fame, with Jack Lane playing the man behind the Gump costume.

The play, at the Customs House, South Shields, has received the backing of Wisdom’s family, with his children, Nicholas and Jacqueline, donating one of his suits for use in the show.

Star of stage and screen during the 1950s, Wisdom played to packed houses across the UK, with his trademark manic slapstick routine catapulting him to stardom.

Over the years, he perfected an act that would go on to shape his unique style – a cloth cap, ill-fitting suit and classic underdog character.

Success on the silver screen, including the hit song ‘Don’t Laugh at Me’, cemnted his fame, but that fame came at a price.

Portraying 30 characters in the performance, Jack Lane performs an emotional rollercoaster when the show arrives at the theatre on Sunday, February 11, at 7pm.

Norman’s daughter Jacqueline Wisdom said it was an incredibly emotional show for her.

She said: “Dad was once called ‘this little genius called Wisdom’ and this truly lives on in Jack Lane.

“It was incredibly emotional for me and I know that dad would be very flattered and proud that Jack’s performances rightfully earned him standing ovations every night.”

The show opened to critical acclaim in 2015 and embarked on a UK tour in 2016/17.

Tickets cost from £17 and available by calling: 0191 454 1234 or online at: www.customshouse.co.uk