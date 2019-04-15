Singer opens new cafe in South Shields town centre - harnessing his lifelong passion for coffee

Singer Sam Clark is aiming to brew up a hit with customers after opening the doors to his new cafe.

The 21-year-old former Call on Sunday band member has always had a passion for coffee and hoped to one day own his own business where he could put his love of the hot drink into practice.

Sam Clark at his new business

Call on Sunday, formerly known as The Waiters, were one of the region’s most popular bands with appearances at Bents Park as part of South Tyneside Music Festival and supporting Ed Sheeran and Busted.

After revamping a former salon in South Shields town centre, he has launched Cafe 42 in Chapter Row, South Shields.

Sam, who is continuing his singing as a soloist, under booking agent Elite Talent, said: “I have always been quite passionate about coffee and wanted to open up something in my home town. I have owned the building where I am now based since I was 18, and when the salon, which rented it closed I saw it as an ideal opportunity to open up a cafe.

“Since I opened, things have been pretty good. I have a good team who help me run the cafe so I can continue with my music.”

Sam, from South Shields, has three employees with one working full-time in his cafe and aims to one day bring his talent for music into the venue with busker nights.

He added: “There’s lots of development happening within South Shields, with the transport interchange and other things. I would love to have a canopy put on the front of the cafe for the summer, so people would be able to sit outside.

“Music has always been my first passion, but I have always wanted a business of my own that I could fall back on.

“My dad is a great businessman, and I watched him working when I was growing up and I am hoping to be able to follow in his footsteps.

“I want to be able to have options.”

Cafe 42 is currently open Monday to Saturday from 10am until 4pm with hours set to increase in the summer.