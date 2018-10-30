Singing group numbers boosted ahead of South Shields show

A line up of new faces have joined a long-standing singing ensemble as they get set to tread the boards of the Customs House stage.

Leigh and Michael Geddes, Lisa Harland, Darren Lynton Hymers and Moira Valentine are the latest members of Encore.

It has been great to have an influx of new blood. Janet Lord

The vocal harmony group have been entertaining people for more than 20-years.

Next month, they will be bringing their latest show to the theatre in Mill Dam, South Shields.

Group leader Janet Lord said: “We needed more cover, but it has been great to have an influx of new blood. It keeps everyone on their toes and means we can be more adventurous and experimental. You bounce off each other.”

Encore are known for their ‘harmonies with a touch of hilarity’ as they create storylines around the songs they choose for each show and mix comedy skits with their vocal performances.

This year’s show will feature a tribute to the NHS in its 70th year, as well as songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Abba, Simon and Garfunkel and The Rat Pack, as well as music from Carousel and Jersey Boys, backed by a three-piece band.

Ray Spencer, Executive Director of The Customs House, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing this new input and the voices of the new Encorians blending with those of our dear friends to make even more harmonious happiness for our audiences.”

The show will kick off on Tuesday November 13 and will run until Saturday November 17.

Performances are at 7.15pm, with a 2.15pm Saturday matinee.

For tickets contact the box office