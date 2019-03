Dramatic pictures show a deep sink hole which has opened up on Souter Cliffs earlier today.

A cordon is currently in place around the sinkhole which was discovered earlier today.

Sink hole opened on Souter Cliffs. Picture by Ian Richardson

It is understood the National Trust, who own the site, is aware of the sink hole and taken precautionary action to block off the pathway.

The sink hole opened up south of the Souter Lighthouse and is on the footpath used by walkers and joggers along the cliff edge.

Pictures by Ian Richardson.