Sir Bobby Robson Foundation celebrates 10 years and raising £12million to fight cancer

Sir Bobby Robson's family met supporters of his charity on its 10th anniversary and celebrated raising more than £12million to fight cancer.

The former Newcastle United and England manager started the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation with the aim of raising £500,000 after he received a fifth and final cancer diagnosis, and devoted much of his final 18 months to campaigning.

Sadly, he died on July 31, 2009, aged 76, before he could see just how successful the foundation bearing his name would become.

Yesterday, his widow Lady Elsie and one of his sons Mark met fundraisers and supporters at the same Newcastle hotel where Sir Bobby started it all on March 25, 2008.

Mark Robson said: "I wish dad was here today. He would be enormously proud of our fundraisers.

"To help the people that we do, people affected by cancer, it's heart-warming.

"Here we are, 10 years on and we've reached £12million, and that's only because of the fantastic support we're so lucky to receive."

Sir Bobby, who also managed Ipswich Town, Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven, among others, was loved throughout football.

His family wondered whether fundraising would slow down after his death in 2009, but the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation continues to thrive.

In the past decade it has funded the latest cancer treatment and cancer support services which directly benefit patients from across the North East and Cumbria.

It is also playing a significant role in international efforts against the disease.