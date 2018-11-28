Sir Bobby Robson play celebrating life of football legend to be staged in South Shields

A Jarrow-born writer is teaming up with a familiar face to bring audiences a new play which focuses on a Tyneside football legend.

Tom Kelly and director Jamie Brown are working together to create the forthcoming play Bobby Robson Saved My Life.

The pair’s last outing was Geordie the Musical, which was written by Tom and directed by Jamie at The Customs House in South Shields and Tyne Theatre in Newcastle.

Bobby Robson Saved My Life is Tom’s latest work - celebrating the legacy of one of football’s most successful and well-loved personalities and the play will debute at The Customs House from Tuesday, July 16, to Saturday, July 20.

Each performance will raise funds for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

Poet and playwright Tom said: “Working with a director is about trusting them. I found Jamie, on Geordie the Musical, to be rewarding for both me and the cast.

“In rehearsals, he gave the actors strong ideas on how to play specific scenes and engendered confidence. His direction, to a large extent, led to the show being a great success at both at The Customs House in 2015 and Tyne Theatre in October 2017.”

The play explores how one person can have a dramatic effect on another without ever knowing it.

Focusing on three individuals and the ups and downs life throws at them, it promises to be a inspirational and uplifting piece that celebrates not only Sir Bobby’s life but the impact he had on so many.

Jamie said: “I’m so glad to be working with Tom again. He writes with such authenticity about the region and the eras covered within the play, as well as with a balance of heart and humour that isn’t easy to capture for many.”

As part of the play’s development, its producer, Gareth Hunter, of Ion Productions, is looking for the thoughts of people who may never have met Sir Bobby, but who have felt inspired by him.

People are being asked to upload a video to social media, describing the former England and Newcastle manager in three words, using the hashtag #3wordsforBobby.

Tickets are on sale now, priced from £10 at the box office.

For more info about #3wordsforBobby, contact Gareth via e-mail at gareth@ionentertainment.co.uk .