Six figure investment by South Tyneside firm which pledges to tackle childhood and adult obesity

A South Tyneside fitness equipment firm has announced a six-figure investment as it expands to a new site in South Shields.

Play Fitness Ltd has announced its expansion as it pledges to continue tackling childhood and adult obesity.

Play fitness Sales consultant Mark, managing director Paul Fairley and marketing coordinator Claire

The company has bought a half-acre site on Commercial Road, South Shields, which will act as their headquarters during a time of strategic growth for the firm.

The former Travis Perkins site is set to undergo a six-figure investment to transform the space into high quality storage and offices for Play Fitness Ltd.

The company supplies schools and local authorities with outdoor exercise areas including playground equipment, assault courses and gyms for users from nursery age to adults.

Paul Fairley, managing director said: “This is a very exciting move for us as a firm to larger operations in South Tyneside. We started the business here over ten years ago and have experienced a lot of success and support in the local area, which is why we were passionate about basing our new headquarters in South Shields.

“The move means we can continue to address the national obesity crisis by offering fun and accessible ways to exercise for people of all ages. Our objective is to get more people active and we know that our new headquarters will allow us to provide that opportunity to more people than ever before.

“We were delighted with how quickly we were able to purchase our new base. The process of acquiring the site was completed in around six weeks, and was all very simple thanks to the support of Emmersons Solicitors. Our dedicated specialist, Lee, was very supportive throughout the process.

"The new base also provides us with an asset which will support our long-term growth. Our aim is to manufacture our own equipment, so the acquisition was a big step in the right direction to help us achieve that.”

Play Fitness Ltd has supplied over 250 schools with equipment across the country, and recently created the 400 square metre Ninja Fitness Trail, near to the foreshore skatepark at Sandhaven.

The company sought the expertise of North East law firm Emmersons Solicitors during the acquisition of the site for the new headquarters.

Michael Robinson, director at Emmersons Solicitors said: “We are proud to have assisted Play Fitness Ltd in acquiring their new base in South Shields. It is a fantastic company with a great ethos and aim. They are very passionate about supporting people of all ages with opportunities to maintain or improve their health and fitness.

“Our commercial conveyancing services are designed to assist start-ups or expanding local businesses with every step of the process. We are here to support and manage the legal side of the sales and acquisitions of commercial properties across a range of sectors.”