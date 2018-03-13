Sky pundit Jamie Carragher should be sacked over spitting incident, say readers

Readers believe Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher should be SACKED for spitting at a car at the weekend.

The 40-year-old former Liverpool defender has been suspended from his analyst duties after admitting that spitting at a teenage girl in a car was "four or five seconds of madness".

In a video of the incident, the 14-year-old's father repeatedly mentioned the scoreline of Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Saturday, and the former Reds player says "All right", before appearing to spit at the car alongside his.

Carragher has apologised to the family and stressed he will try to do so again in person, but that has not prevented his employers dropping him from the Monday Night Football programme.

And in an online poll, 72% of readers said they believe Carragher SHOULD be sacked over the spitting incident.

Carragher has expressed regret both privately and publicly and admits he has no explanation for his actions.

Carragher, left, with fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville. Pic: PA.

"You can't condone that behaviour. No matter what the circumstances, you cannot ever behave like that, it is just unacceptable," he told Sky News.

"Watching those clips back it feels like an out-of-body thing, that moment of madness for four or five seconds.

"I have no excuse and it is devastating for the family involved and my own family - but it is my actions which have brought that on.

"My biggest regret - there are lots at what has happened - but certainly the biggest one is for a 14-year-old girl to be caught in the middle of an altercation with her father.

"That has devastated me more than anything. This is a bad stain on my character and my career."

Readers have little sympathy for Carragher, who won 38 England caps during a top-level football career in which he made 737 appearances for hometown club Liverpool.

Phil Bowden said: "He definitely shouldn’t have spat ... that’s just horrible, but sacked? Nah! He probably will be though."

Peter Richardson added: "The law in the UK indicates spitting is a criminal offence (common assault). So if it goes without punishment then it leaves it open to everyone who wishes to follow suit."

Carl Adam Milson said: "Suspend him, fine him, let him sweat with anxiety, compensate the victims, then let the law deal with him."

Alfred Swindon wrote: "He made a mistake, some fans go beyond banter and maybe he was already wound up, however no excuse for spitting. He should have kept his window up and ignored it."

India Leigh Lawson said: "Sure spitting at someone is classed as assault, so he should be fined and made to do community service get him off his high horse."

Colin Coulson added: "Arrogant man. Should be sacked. Also both drivers should be done for driving with undue care and use of a phone."

Eileen Dickinson wrote: "I'm not a football fan so have no axe to grind. Spitting is reprehensible and indefensible. For a grown man to even think of it is just, to me, the mark of a chav. However, others have done far worse and kept their (overpaid) jobs."

Connor Grieves had a different solution: "Give him a season ticket for Sunderland. That'll really punish him."