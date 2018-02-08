Sleeping man brought down from South Shields roof by emergency services

A sleeping man was brought down from a roof in South Shields early this morning

Police and firefighters were called to King Street at 7.35am today.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Earlier this morning police were informed a man was asleep on the roof of a building in King Street.

"The man is now down from the roof."

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Services tweeted: "Firefighters from South Shields assisted @northumbriapol to remove a man who was stuck on the roof of a building in #SouthShields Town Centre"