Smyths launches half price toy sale on top brands - including Fisher-Price and Polly Pocket
Toy shop Smyths has launched a huge sale, with discounts on top name brands including Fisher-Price, Polly Pocket and Barbie.
Which toys are included in the sale?
There are 65 different toys included in this promotion, according to the retailer.
Toys on offer include the Polly Pocket Go Tiny Room, Fisher-Price Little People Share & Care Safari, and the VTech Gear Up & Go Gearaffe.
How much is discounted from the toys?
All of the toys included in the promotion have 50 per cent off their normal price.
The Roblox Classics 12 figure pack is down to £14.99 from £29.99, the My Little Pony Equestria Girls Minis Movie Theatre Playset is reduced to £9.99 from £19.99, and the Fisher-Price Think and Learn Teach n Tag Movi is discounted to £24.99 from £49.99.
How long is the Smyths sale on for?
The offer is running both online and in store until Monday 4 November 2019, although some items are sold out online.
How much does delivery cost?
Shipping is free for home deliveries over £20, but costs £2.99 for all orders between £10 and £20, and £4.99 for all orders under £10.
Click and collect from stores is free.
Where is my local store?
There are numerous Smyths stores throughout the UK. To find the location of your local store, visit: smythstoys.com/uk/en-gb/store-finder