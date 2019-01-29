Snow and ice forecast to hit South Tyneside today- as Met Office warn of possible travel disruption

Weather warnings for ice and snow have been issued for South Tyneside as temperatures drop today.

The Met Office has issued a yellowing weather warning from 12pm this afternoon until 11am tomorrow morning.

Roads and railways are likely to be affected as freezing temperatures, ice and snow are expected to hit the city.

The warning reads: "Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

"Probably some ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

Temperatures in South Tyneside are not due to rise above 4°C but throughout the day it may feel as cold as -4°C.

Tomorrow will see a cold, frosty start, but it is expected to stay clear with sunny spells throughout the day. The maximum temperature is forecast to be just 3 °C and temperatures aren't expected to rise above 0°C until late morning.