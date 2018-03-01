'Snow baby' delivered by side of A66 in North East

A baby has been delivered by the side of a major road as snow causes chaos for drivers.

The woman went into labour by the side of the A66 near Darlington this morning.

The Great North Air Ambulance crew, out in their car, came across the mum-to-be being looked after by a North East Ambulance Service team already in place.

The tweeted: "They pulled over to help a @NEAmbulance team and were pleased to help in the delivery of #A66snowbaby Congratulations to mum and dad!"

Drivers have faced tough conditions across the region, with many routes blocked, multiple crashes, and long delays.

