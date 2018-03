It’s been a week of treacherous conditions, traffic chaos and bitter weather - but that hasn’t stopped these pets having fun.

Well, some of them.

We’ve been deluged with pictures from readers of their dogs and other pets enjoying the snow - as well as a few snaps of those less keen (mentioning no names, cats - though some of you feline folk liked it).

These are just a selection of the ones sent in - we’re hoping to publish more soon.