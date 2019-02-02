Snow in South Tyneside: Your pictures as winter weather hits South Shields

South Shields has been transformed into a winter wonderland as snow and ice sweeps across the North East region.

Disruption has been caused to traffic and travel over the last couple of days as the cold snap continues, but it hasn’t stopped all of you from taking to the streets with your cameras. Here are some of your wintry pictures.

1. Snow fun! Alfie enjoys the winter weather. Abbey Payne

2. Playing out Having fun whatever the weather. Allison Bissett

3. Snowball fight! Kayden and Carter in action. Courtney Booth

4. A frozen wonderland South Marine Park enchanced with ice. Danielle Lynn

