Snow in South Tyneside. Leon and Lydia. Picture: Cheryl Clark.

Snow in South Tyneside: Your pictures as winter weather hits South Shields

South Shields has been transformed into a winter wonderland as snow and ice sweeps across the North East region.

Disruption has been caused to traffic and travel over the last couple of days as the cold snap continues, but it hasn’t stopped all of you from taking to the streets with your cameras. Here are some of your wintry pictures.

Alfie enjoys the winter weather.

1. Snow fun!

Abbey Payne
Having fun whatever the weather.

2. Playing out

Allison Bissett
Kayden and Carter in action.

3. Snowball fight!

Courtney Booth
South Marine Park enchanced with ice.

4. A frozen wonderland

Danielle Lynn
