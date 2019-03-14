Solar Solve celebrates another successful year, with a little help from an old friend

South Shields marine supply firm Solar Solve has celebrated a very happy new year – with a little help from one of its oldest friends

A flurry of 15 orders in December from Solar Solve’s Rotterdam-based world wide Distributor B.V. TEMARO ensured a happy ending to a successful year for both companies.

Solar Solve Marine chairman John Lightfoot MBE

It meant Solar Solve Ltd again ended the year in a stronger position than it began it and that B.V. TEMARO returned to the top spot on Solar Solve’s customer list, after more than 15 years at number two, behind the company’s Korean supplier.

The firm supplied SOLASOLV anti-glare roller sunscreens and ROLASOLV type approved roller blinds to about 100 vessels over the course of 2018.

B.V. TEMARO was founded more than 65 years ago and is still owned by the Scheffer family.

The current managing director is third generation family member Ronald Scheffer, whose team specialises in supplying shipyards, shipping companies and the offshore oil and installation industry with every possible type of accommodation-related item including upholstery, flooring, bedding, complete galley outfits, cabin equipment, work clothes and all of Solar Solve Marine’s Type Approved roller sunblind product range.

Solar Solve chairman John Lightfoot MBE first met Ronald’s father Hans Scheffer in 1992, after advertising for world wide distributors for the firm’s range of anti-glare products.

The pair instantly realised that their two businesses had much in common and would make good trading partners.

“This is a fantastic achievement for the Scheffer family and the great team of people who work at Temaro,” said John.

“On the scale of things, normal expectations would be that if Korea were going to be toppled from their long-standing first place position, it would be by one of their near-neighbours in the Far East.

“The Netherlands is probably not the country that most people would expect to be the successor, unless they had met the Temaro Team and become infected with their pride and determination to delight their customers.”

“I don’t think either Hans or I expected that our two companies would be trading so successfully, 27 years after we first met.”