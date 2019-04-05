Sooty and Elmer to bring Easter magic to the Customs House

The Customs House is hoping to tempt children away from their chocolate eggs this Easter with a number of family-friendly shows.

Sooty’s Magic Show has already proved a hit on Sunday, April 7, with a limited number of tickets remaining for both the 11am and 2.30pm shows.

Direct from their hit ITV series, Sooty, Sweep and Soo and TV’s Richard Cadell will amaze you with impossible tricks and side-splitting jokes.

Featuring special guests, circus star Michael Jordan and the ultraviolet specialities of Fantasie de la Nuit, Sooty’s Magic Show is a treat for the whole family – and there’s a chance to meet Richard and Sooty after each performance.

Panto favourite Arbuthnot is back with his friends in Arbuthnot and Pals’ Super Happy Silly Mega Fun Game Show on Wednesday, April 10, and Thursday, April 11, at noon and 3pm.

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show then rolls into town on Easter Monday, April 22, at 12.30pm and 3pm, featuring a cast of 21 lovable puppets and heart-warming storyline based on David McKee’s best-selling books.

The original Elmer story celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and like the book, the show is a celebration of individuality and the power of laughter.

Ray Spencer, executive director at the Mill Dam venue, said: “Come and join the Easter holiday fun at the Customs House. We know how important family time is, so come and make some special memories together with a special visit to our theatre or cinema.”

Peter Rabbit is being brought back to the cinema as an Easter treat on Good Friday, with tickets including an Easter Egg Hunt and meet and greet with The White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland. Show times are 10am and 12.15pm.

Dumbo will also be showing on the big screen from Friday, March 29, to Thursday, April 11, followed by Missing Link and Wonder Park.

Mini Makers craft sessions are also being held for children aged 11 and under, with their grown-ups, on Monday, April 8 (Crafty Colours) and Monday, April 15 (Arty Party), from 11am to 1.30pm, for £2 per child.

Tickets for Sooty’s Magic Show are priced from £10, Arbuthnot and Pals’ Supper Happy Silly Mega Fun Game Show from £5 and Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show from £10.

The Easter Trail and Peter Rabbit event is £8 per child and £5 per adult.

Contact the box office on 454 1234 or by them online at www.customshouse.co.uk.