Souter Lighthouse named as one of UK's best picnic spots

Souter Lighthouse and The Leas has been named as one of the best picnic spots in the UK.

The area is one of the North East nominees announced for 2018.

Also nominated from the region are Gibside, near Gateshead, Northumberland Dark Sky Park in Northumberland, Ropner Park in Stockton and Raby Castle, near Staindrop in County Durham.

Organisers of National Picnic Week, which runs from June 15 to June 24, have chosen the locations due to their "outstanding natural beauty and historical significance".

Adam Cox, founder of National Picnic Week, said: “The nominees were chosen due to variables including their scenic locations, cultural significance and either popularity or reputation as being a ‘hidden gem’.

"National Picnic Week was created to inspire families, friends and couples to celebrate our outdoor locations by taking a picnic.

"The best days out are a combination of good people, good food and good weather.

"Luckily we’ve been having fantastic weather so far this Summer so if you haven’t already had a picnic this year, get out there while the weather is still good.”

For more information and to nominate other areas for next year's competition go to www.nationalpicnicweek.co.uk.