South Ryneside Council staff chip in to boost charites

Kind hearted staff and councillors at South Tyneside Council and South Tyneside Homes provided a welcome boost for the orough’s food banks over the festive period.

In the run-up to Christmas, members and staff have been donating a wide range of non-perishable goods to help support families over the holiday period, which can be a particularly difficult time for people struggling to make ends meet.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Ken Stephenson, said: “It is fantastic to see so many donations.

“The Christmas and New Year period can be an expensive time for families generally.

“It can be a real struggle for some families, with the added pressure of the holiday period and the need to provide extra meals that would normally be provided at school for children.

“I would like to thank councillors and staff who have given generously and pay tribute to all those wonderful people at the borough’s food banks who work tirelessly all year round to provide practical and emotional support to individuals and families in need.”

He added: “The donations of food, toiletries and clothing will prove vital to helping children and families as well as individuals who are in crisis during this stressful time.”

South Tyneside Homes’ staff have also been collecting a range of non-perishable items, which have been donated to the Bread of Life food bank based in Westoe, South Shields, as well as toys for Impact Family Services, which support families experiencing domestic violence.

Donations collected by council employees were handed over to Unison for distribution through local food banks.