South Shields actor reprises comedy role for Edinburgh show

A South Tyneside actor is making a return to the comedy role he helped create as the show takes to the stage at The Edinburgh Festival.

Craig Richardson first played hapless wannabe criminal Jacks in the play The Big Time when it was performed at The Customs House, South Shields, in 2013.

This time around he is performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Craig said: “I have played ‘Jacks’ twice before, in The Big Time and its follow up The Big Goodbye, and I can’t wait to introduce him to a wider audience.

“He is such an interesting character with multiple issues but indeed he is extremely funny. It’s an exceptionally funny play and, working with such a fantastic new cast of actors, along with Wayne Miller’s great writing and direction, it promises to be something special.”

Craig has been joined by a new cast made up of fellow North East actors Steven Stobbs and Eilish Stout-Cairns when they head north for the festival.

The shows writer and director Wayne Miller said: “It was always in my head and heart to bring Craig back to The Big Time. He was such a huge part of bringing the character from the page to the stage.

“I have worked with him on many projects, but Craig in this play is the Craig that deserves all the praise in the world.

“His comedy talent is something myself and the new cast have looked forward to having in this new production at the Fringe.”

The Big Time follows Jerry and Jacks, who do odd jobs working for a local gangster to pay off a debt.

But the duo become out of their depth when they decide to pull off a kidnapping to get further up the ladder in the “organisation”. Far from becoming “Big Time” gangsters, their slap-dash approach sees them snatch the wrong girl and find themselves facing the wrath of their boss.

The show is on at CRoyale, in George Street, Edinburgh until August 25.

The Big time is produced by new company Walton-Gunn Productions, a company set up to honour the memory of Stacy Walton’s parents who lost their lives to cancer.

Tickets for the Edinburgh shows can be found at www.thebigtimecomedy.com