South Shields and Sunderland rescue teams called to support police in incident at Trow Point
Rescue crews were called to a man’s aid at Trow Point in the early hours of Saturday, October 26.
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 2:31 pm
Updated
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 3:41 pm
South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, and Tynemouth RNLI were scrambled shortly before 5am, with Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the North East Ambulance Service also in attendance.
Teams, complete with first aid and water rescue equipment, were stood down after around an hour, Sunderland Coastguard said, with the man escorted to safety by police officers.