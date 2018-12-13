South Shields archer on target to achieve his dream with help of Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust

A teenager archer’s dream to pursue his sporting talent on the world stage is on target, thanks to the legacy of two South Tyneside teenagers.

Dillon Crow has been granted a bursary for a second time from the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

However, this time the support from the charity will enable him to take his skills with a bow and arrow onto the world stage.

Next month, the 16-year-old, who is ranked 6th in the UK for his age group and bow type, will compete in the Nimes Archery Tournament in France which is also part of the Indoor World Series.

The teenager will compete against some of the world’s best archers from more than 50 countries.

Since his last bursary, at the start of the year, Dillon has gone on to win a number of medals in shooting competition.

And now hopes to take his talents to the next level by doing well in the contest in January.

However, the trip wouldn’t have been made possible if it wasn’t for the help of the Trust which was created as a lasting legacy to Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, who were killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack, last year.

Dillon’s mum Tracy, of Suffolk Gardens, Marsden, South Shields, said; “This is an international competition and it’s more about the experience and will put him on the radar to take his shooting to the next level.

“Some of the best shooters in the world will be at this event as well as sponsors.

“It is a big opportunity for him and it has been made possible by the Trust.”

His mum added: “When we put in the application, because we had already received a bursary we didn’t think we would hear anything.

“But when I received the phonecall to say they would help, it was brilliant.

“We may have been able to manage to scrape enough money together, but we would have been borrowing and even then there was no guarantees we would find enough money.

“When I told him the Trust was helping out, he was really pleased and really grateful. It means so much to him.”

Dillon was first inspired to pick up a bow and arrow after watching Robin Hood as a child.

He joined Cleadon Archers and became a Junior Master Bowman - the highest classification he can achieve at his age.

He shoots indoors at Boldon Community Association during the winter.