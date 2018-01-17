South Shields art exhibition aims to inspire others to put pen to paper

A new exhibition by a South Tyneside artist who turned her home into an art gallery is aiming to inspire others to put pen to paper.

Padma Rao has joined forces with artist Brian Lewis to pay tribute to Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai in an one-night only display of images based on his work at the gallery in Talbot Road, South Shields.

Artist Padma Rao

The drawings have been created by Mr Lewis using pen only, and depict scenes of everyday life.

The painter and writer embarked on a year-long homage to the artist in 2012 when - at the age of 75 - he set himself a challenge of drawing 1,000 images in a year.

The exhibition, entitled Homage to Hokusai, aims to take visitors on a journey of that year.

Padma, gallery owner and director of ArtsConnect said: “Drawing is one of the most accessible forms of communication available to people. Brian’s drawings are about simple storytelling and they form personal connections with viewers.

“This exhibition is on for one night only, so I would urge anyone who wants to see it to come along on Friday.”

The display is part of DRAWING - a project which aims to explore the role and importance of drawing in art, culture and the everyday, in partnership with The Northern Fringe.

Esen Kaya, DRAWING curator said: “Brian’s 1,000 drawings are a really interesting collection of a journey he made throughout the course of one year.

“These playful figurative drawings are a unique collection of the thoughts, ideas and documentation of what he has experienced on a daily basis and the fact he’s created a 1,000 pieces, reflects the discipline in his practice.

Latest exhibition to be put on display at the Makaan Art Gallery in South Shields

“They also demonstrate how making a drawing a day can be thoroughly good for the body, mind and soul.

“We are also delighted audiences in South Tyneside and beyond will get the opportunity to learn from Brian and take part in a special workshop, and hopefully in turn, be inspired to create their own collection of daily drawings.”

The worksho with Mr Lewis, will take place on Friday from 2pm until 5pm.

People will have the chance to listen to his story as well as asking the question Why Draw?

Artist Brian Lewis

Doors to the exhibition will open at 6pm at the Makaan Art Gallery in Talbot Road.

For information email padma@artsconnect.org.uk or call 07930175319.