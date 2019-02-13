South Shields arts venue to host round of nationwide dance competition for youngsters

A South Tyneside arts venue is set to take centre stage as dancers from both sides of the River Tyne battle it out for a place in a national contest.

The Customs House has been chosen to host the Pulse sub-regional performance.

The Customs House, Mill Dam.

Eight groups will showcase their talents for the chance to win one of two places at a regional heat hosted by Tin Arts in Durham.

The winners of that contest will then go on to represent the region in the national youth dance festival by U Dance in July.

The showcase on Monday, February 25, at the Mill Dam venue, is part of the national dance festival, and aims to encourage performance opportunities for young people around the country.

In the North East it is managed by Dance City, Newcastle.

The Customs House is a partner in Pulse alongside Sunderland College, Tin Arts in Durham, The D Project in Darlington and The Queen’s Hall Art Centre in Hexham.

Izzy Finch, learning and participation officer at The Customs House, said: “Pulse is a fantastic opportunity for young dancers to come together and share their work with friends, family and the wider community.

“We are proud to be a partner in Pulse 2019 and so excited to see dance diversity in the North East celebrated on our stage.”

Groups taking part in Pulse 2019 at the Customs House are: Epinay School, Jarrow; St Joseph’s Catholic Academy, Hebburn; Mortimer Community College, South Shields; Seaburn Dene Primary School, Sunderland; Triple Threat Dance, based at Mortimer Community Centre, South Shields; John Spence Community High School, North Shields; St Wilfrid’s RC College, South Shields and Keelmans Way School, Hebburn.