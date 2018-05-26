South Shields author ready to release new interactive book

An author from South Tyneside has told of her ambition to help bring more visitors to the area as she gets ready to publish her second book.

Yvonne Carlin-Page, from South Shields, yesterday launched her latest book, titled ‘Lily and the Island of Secrets – The Journey Continues’.

Yvonne would like to attract more visitors to the area with the book.

The former special educational needs teacher’s interactive book enables children and adults to follow walks and cycle routes around the North East.

It is a sequel to her debut story, ‘Lily, Windy and The Witch – The Journey Begins’, and the theme running through both books is about overcoming challenges.

An interactive map allows readers to follow the route of the story, with integration with Google Maps providing further information about the characters at each location, including sections which have a voiceover by the author.

Among the places featured are the Groyne, in South Shields, Colman’s fish and chip shop, Penshaw Monument, the Angel of the North and the pedestrian Tyne Tunnel. The book has been piloted in schools in South Tyneside.

Yvonne said: “This story is about the importance of being brave – something that we can all relate to.

“It’s been great taking the book into local schools and meeting both children and their teachers.

“My inspiration for this story came from walking along the beautiful coastline around the home I share with my husband and my quirky kitty called ‘Puppy’.

“South Shields is such a beautiful place to live.

“Myself and my husband, Peter, who’s been promoting the book, really want to help bring more visitors to this part of the world.

“The way the interactive element of the book works could also be replicated in other areas – there’s loads of possibilities.

“We’re also hoping to turn the book into an animated film sometime in the future.”

Yvonne’s husband, Peter, is an ex-public health strategist and has been heavily involved in developing the book’s interactive maps.

He said: “A good story can hold children’s attention and encourage them to think and act in a more thoughtful way.

“It’s also so important that everyone gets out and uses the country’s cycle and walking routes.

“We’re setting up a charity that will be partly funded by book sales.

“We hope the charity will be able to provide resources, such as bikes, to people who need but can’t afford them.”