South Shields author returns home to launch new book

A yoga instructor has returned home to launch her first book - inspired by her battle against a serious illness.

Danielle Jackson was diagnosed at 18 with an auto-immune disease which has left her dependent on medication for the rest of her life.

Beauty and the Gut author Danielle Jackson

She underwent a battle to get back to health but was determined not to let her illness stop her.

Nine years ago she moved to Dubai where she worked as a nutrition coach and yoga teacher.

Now, the 38-year-old is back in her home town of South Shields to launch her new book - Beauty and the Gut.

The book aims to help people to use food to improve their health from the inside out.

The idea of the book just came to me. It had been in my head for about three years, then I just thought let’s do it. Danielle Jackson

Danielle, from Highfield Road, South Shields said: “It’s based on my personal journey, I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and had a lot of health problems when I was younger.

“There is a lot of people who can help themselves improve their condition not just with medication but through food.

“There’s lots of advice on what people can do, to help improve their health from the inside out.

“The idea of the book just came to me. It had been in my head for about three years, then I just thought let’s do it.

“It took me about two years to put together as I was doing it around my work.

“It’s still weird seeing my face on the book cover.”

Danielle will be at Mambo Wine and Dine, tomorrow, between 3pm and 5pm where people can find out more about the book and speak to the author herself.

Meanwhile, Danielle will be holding yoga sessions at Westoe Crown Hub on Mondays and Fridays from 10am until 11am and Mondays 5.30pm until 6.30pm and Fridays 6pm until 7pm.