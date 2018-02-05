South Shields awarded £2.5million to restore North Marine Park to Victorian glory

A multi-million pound restoration project of an historic seafront park has been given the go ahead to move to the next stage thanks to a £2.4m funding boost.

Work to return North Marine park back to its original Victorian glory could now become a reality after successful bid from the National Lottery’s Heritage Lottery Fund.

The news of the final piece of the funding jigsaw has been welcomed by South Tyneside Council and the Friends of North and South Marine Park.

It now means discussions and plans put forward with help from a previous £194,000 grant are now going to come to fruition - with work expected to start later this year once planning permission has been granted and a contractor put in place.

Christine Calvert, Chairman of the Friends of North and South Marine parks, said: “The news of this National Lottery funding is a real boost for not only our members, who have done a great deal of work on the plans, but for the whole community of South Tyneside.

“Our members are committed to the park’s protection and upkeep to ensure that it continues to flourish for the future. We look forward to seeing the whole area enhanced and its heritage reinstated.”

A number of changes have been planned for the park, which was first opened in June 1890.

These include creating better links between the park and Littlehaven Promenade and Seawall and the area around the Lawe Top.

A new themed play area will be created to reflect the borough’s maritime links and Roman heritage while the park’s original features will be restored such as the grotto and grand promenade staircase.

Other improvements include to the park’s lighting, seating, footpaths and bowling area.

The revamp follows previous work at South Marine Park which underwent a £5m restoration, thanks to support from National Lottery Players, through the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Coun Alan Kerr, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said: “We are delighted to have received the investment needed to help realise our exciting plans to transform North Marine Park.

“The news comes following years of hard work, detailed talks and preparations between the council and the Friends group.

“North Marine Park is an important part of our cultural heritage. It is beautiful space, much loved by the local community for decades, and recognised as a real haven of tranquillity.

“The park is the perfect place to relax, take a walk and enjoy panoramic views from the Lawe Top.”

Plans to develop interpretation features and art work installations at the bandstand, grotto and site of the former Victorian pilot lookout, Trinity Towers, as well as create an event programme and ‘pay to play’ activities such as pitch and putt and bowling are also being looked at.

North Marine Park was created on 7.5 hectares of former ballast hills, with more space dedicated to trees, pathways and shrubbery, providing a more tranquil space than its southern neighbour and offering gentle pastimes such as bowling and petanque.

For information on the plans to restore North Marine Park visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/northmarinepark

Anyone interested in joining the Friends of North and South Marine Parks and getting involved in the restoration project can email the group at friendsoftheparksouthshields@yahoo.com

