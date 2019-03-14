South Shields barber chosen to become ambassador for global brand

A global brand has snapped up a South Tyneside barber as its ambassador after being wowed by his skills and passion for the industry,

Allan Stone’s talent at barbering and drive to help others succeed in the profession wowed headhunters for the multi-award winning company Matakki.

He has respect within his profession as well as an educator but remains humble. Allan is worth his weight in gold. Emma Curd

The brand provides hair scissors and shears for salons throughout the world using Japanese steels and both current manufacturing processes and traditional techniques dating back over 100 years.

The appointment of global ambassador has been hailed as the “pinnacle” for the 45-year-old who owns Stoney’s barbershop in Laygate, South Shields.

Allan said: “I have been using their products for a long time and I’m honoured to be chosen as an ambassador. They are a huge company and big leaders within the barbering industry.

“From starting out as an apprentice, to owning my own business, to being a teacher/educator and all the competitions in between, this is like the pinnacle of my career.

“They have some amazing barbers and hairdressers who are their brand ambassadors – it’s an honour and a privilege to be part of that group.

“It goes to show hard work does open doors for you.”

Mr Stone started his barbering career at Saks, in Newcastle, aged 15, then went to work for Rob Cairns at his barbershop in Laygate.

He took over the business, aged 23, after Mr Cairns decided to sell up. He has gone on to win a number of industry awards and became a lecturer at South Tyneside College. He was also snapped up by the Great British Barbering Academy to become its North East Educator.

Operations Manager with Matakki, Emma Curd said: “It is about finding the right person, not just someone who has the right technical abilities but also the right attitude.

“Allan has the technical ability, but also the humility, drive and passion even after all these years in the business.

“We choose people who stand out to become our ambassadors and who use our products. Allan has been using our products for at least 10 years, but he is also a big character and speaks highly of us as a brand, so it made sense to give him that accreditation.

“He has respect within his profession and as an educator but remains humble. Allan is worth his weight in gold.”