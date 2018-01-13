South Shields barber lands regional training role

The skills of a South Tyneside barber have seen him headhunted by a prestigious national company, to pass on his expertise to others.

Allan Stone, best known as the owner of Stoney’s barber Shop in Laygate, has been snapped up by the Great British Barbering Academy to become it’s North East Educator.

Mike Taylor is one of the most respected barbers in the country and to be headhunted by them is amazing. Allan Stone

The role means, the 43-year-old, will travel the region from Middlesbrough to Glasgow to run training courses in men’s barbering and wet shaves.

Mr Stone, said: “I was working for another academy when I was approached.

“They had seen everything I had been doing and the teaching I was doing at South Tyneside College.

“Mike Taylor is one of the most respected barbers in the country and to be headhunted by them is amazing.

“The Great British Barbering Academy is a nationwide training academy which aims to set industry standards across the profession and the levels are high.

“There are a lot of quick courses out there but this takes people’s skills to a whole new level.

“I was taken on a week ago and I’ve already four salons lined up to go and visit to deliver training to. I’m looking forward to getting started.”

The academy has a contract with one of the world’s biggest suppliers of professional hair and beauty products, to provide places where people can go to, to train or courses can be delivered in their own salon or barber shop.

Academy co-founder Mr Taylor, hailed as one of the best in the industry, said: “Allan is one of the best barbering trainers in the North East. He’s got the relevant qualifications, has heaps of experience and has been teaching for a long time.

“He fits the bill to be the North East Educator. He has won the best shave in the North East which a lot of our courses centres on.

“I have known Allan for a long time and I know how credible he is.”

The courses give those taking part an opportunity to gain industry recognised accreditation.

For information on courses visit www.greatbritishbarberingacademy.com