South Shields barber shop set to give free haircuts to homeless

A South Shields barber shop is set to offer free haircuts to the homeless this weekend.

Urban Fades, based in Fowler Street, is giving out the free cuts on Sunday as part of a partnership with the Key Project, which aims to tackle homelessness in South Tyneside.

Haircuts will be provided between 9am and 2pm after business partners Shaun Richardson and Shaun Rundle decided to open their doors.

Stephen said: "Homelessness is a massive problem in South Tyneside and the North East.

"It's there in people's eyes, but some choose to ignore it. We work in the town centre and see it all the time.

"If I was on the streets, I would hope someone would be there to give some help, especially at this time of year.

"Even something which seems so simple like a haircut can change your mindset and give you a better outlook.

"We're hoping to run a similar event on the last Sunday of every month to get it going."