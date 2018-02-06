South Shields-based clean eating company gives boxer helping hand as he prepares for first title fight

A boxer who is getting set to take on his first title fight since stepping back in the ring following his daughter’s cancer battle has received a boost to his training regime.

Clean eating company Guilt Free Kitchen - which is based at Sea Winnings Way, Westoe Crown Village, South Shields - is getting behind Paul Gidney as he gets in shape for his up coming fight on February 25.

Poppy Gidney

The 30-year-old is currently in training ahead of taking on North East rival Chris Wood, from Darlington, for the vacant Masters Super Bantamweight Challenge Belt.

The fight will take place at the Federation Brewery in Gateshead.

To help prepare for the forthcoming battle, Guilt Free Kitchen has come on board to help the bantamweight with the nutritional side of his training.

Paul boxes out of the successful Mal Gates stable in South Shields and this will be his first title fight since he returned to the ring, last year after his daughter Poppy received the all clear from cancer.

Paul boxes out of the successful Mal Gates stable in South Shields and this will be his first title fight since he returned to the ring, last year after his daughter Poppy received the all clear from cancer.

He said: “This is my first title fight and I feel good and confident. My daughter was very poorly so I had to take time out from boxing. But she’s better now and I’ve been so lucky to have hit on a title fight.

“Having Guilt Free Kitchen on board and making my meals, means I can concentrate on the physical side of my training.”

Company owner Joanne Meade, said: “Paul wrote a letter asking if we would support his training.

“He seemed so determined in his letter, it really was a no brainer to say yes.

“Paul comes for his meals which have the right nutrition to help with his training.

Paul is also sponsored by Cloud FM, Tinker Smiths, The Rattler and Richmond Taxis.

