South Shields biathlete completes second Winter Olympic race

South Tyneside biathlete Amanda Lightfoot has completed her second race at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The 30-year-old athlete competed in the 15k individual race in Pyeongchang, today, which saw her finish 73rd with at time of 40 minutes 14 seconds.

She missed six out of 20 shots in the race, finishing eight minutes and seven seconds behind the winner, Sweden's Hannah Oeberg.

Lightfoot was one of 87 women in the race which was due to take place yesterday, Wednesday, but was cancelled due to the weather conditions.

Last week the athlete finished 67th out of 87 in her first race, the women's biathlon 7.5km sprint.

The former St Wilfrid's RC School pupil completed the course in 24 min 15 seconds to finish 3mins and nine seconds behind the winner - Germany's Laura Dahlmeier.

She missed with three of her ten target shots.

Lightfoot is Team GBs sole biathlete - a mixture of cross-country skiing and shooting and was her second taste of the Olympics.

She competed in Sochi in 2014. On that occasion, she was the second female British biathlete to compete at a Winter Olympics, having started the sport through the military at the age of 19.

In the 2014 Winter Olympics, Amanda finished 71st in the 15km individual event, following her 75th place in the 7.5km sprint, which was her Olympic debut.

Since that competition, she has continued to represent Great Britain on the international stage.

Amanda joined the Army’s Adjutant General Corps as a clerk at the age of 16 and decided to give the sport a try while she was serving in Iraq.

Since then, she has been on full-time release from the Army so that she is able to pursue her sporting dream.

