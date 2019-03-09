South Shields Bowls Club aiming for national glory

A Commonwealth bronze bowling medallist is hoping to lead his club to trophy glory when they compete in a national contest later today.

Members of South Shields Indoor Bowls Club are in Rugby where they will be putting the skills to the test as they battle it out in the National Championships.

It is the furthest the club, based at Jack Clark Park, has ever progressed in the contest in its 40-year history and its 16 players, who will be competing in teams of four, are hopeful they will be able to bring home the silverware.

The group is being led by team manager, England international and Commonwealth Games medalist David Bolt.

He said: “As a club we have not got past the last 16 in the history of the club, so to get to the quarter finals was a record for the club.

“This is a huge step for us and we are all really looking forward to it. We all know that this is a big thing for us to get this far.

“This cup is the equivalent to the FA Cup in football which tells you what a major achievement this will be for us, if we can bring it home to South Shields.”

Last year, the club ended up in the Denny Plate after they lost their first game by one shot. But went on to win the national plate title.

They have now set their sights on winning Denny Cup.

David added: “This is just one part of a bigger picture of a five-year plan to take the club forward and to get more people involved in the sport.

“We are trying to make a mark within the county and to show that bowling is not just for older people.”

The team, who are sponsored by Harlow Print, hoping to bring home the Denny Cup are aged between 21 and early 60s - with the average of players being 28-years-old.

Ian Riches, club manager, said: “This is the cup everyone wants to win. For the past five years, as a club we have been getting stronger and stronger, and we have young players coming through from the juniors into the first team.

“If everyone plays to their strengths, we do have a good chance of winning.”

The club is always looking for new players to join. For details call 454 2023.