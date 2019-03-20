South Shields boxing club manager raises £120k for charities and good causes with events

A boxing club manager has delivered a knock-out blow to a £100,000 fundraising charity goal following his latest event.

Chris Goodall has been offering people the chance to get into the ring in aid of their chosen charities since 2015.

Now, after less than five years of putting on shows, he has smashed the £100,000 mark when it comes to the amount raised for good causes.

The figure currently stands at £120,000 after his last event at Rainton Meadows Arena.

The White collar boxing events aim to introduce novices to the sport with eight weeks of free training at the gym at Harton and Westoe Miner’s Welfare in South Shields, to get them ready for three two-minute rounds of boxing

They are trained by Chris along with David Shields and Martin Bell.

Those taking part choose their own charity or good cause in which to raise money for.

Chris, manager of Harton and Westoe Boxing Club, said: “It all started as we wanted to help out at the hospital. Our aim was to raise £1,000.

“It took us three years to reach £50,000 but this past year it hitting the £100,000 mark seemed to be a lot quicker.

“I never thought when we started we would be raising this kind of money for charities - it’s fantastic.

“Our shows are getting bigger and better. Most of the places have been taken for our next show, but we still have a few spaces for those wanting to take part.”

Anyone interested in taking part in the show - on May 31 at the Hedworth Hall, South Shields - can message the Box Clever Events page on Facebook.