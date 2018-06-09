South Shields businessman keeps it in the family with CBE in Queen's Birthday Honours

A South Shields-born businessman has followed in his mother's footsteps by being recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Dick Elsy, who was born and raised in the town, is chief executive of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult, the go-to place for advanced manufacturing technology in the UK.

With more than £700million of assets, supporting both industry and academia, it represents the greatest concentration of advanced manufacturing capability in the UK.

The 58-year-old, who now lives near Coventry, is the second member of his family to be honoured by Her Majesty.

His mother, Rebecca, who still lives in South Tyneside, was awarded the MBE for her community work in 2003.

Mr Elsy has spent much of his career in the automotive industry, with the bulk of his time spent at Land Rover and then Jaguar, where he was engineering director.

At Land Rover, where he started his career as one of the key project team members on the original Discovery programme, he became a member of the board, and led the creation, development, and manufacture of the Freelander.

Dick takes a keen interest in engineering innovation at a national level as a board member of the Aerospace Growth Partnership and a member of the Automotive Council’s Technology group, where he is responsible for the manufacturing agenda.

He is a board member of the Henry Royce Institute, the holder of a Silver Medal from the Royal Academy of Engineering and a Fellow of the IMech E and IET.

Mr Elsy - whose family owned the South Shields electrical heating equipment and systems firm Elsy & Gibbons - is married with one daughter.