South Shields care expert set to advise Government on sector overhaul

A North East businesswoman has been appointed to advise the Government on its Care Workforce Pathway.

Dr Angela Brown, the founder of South Shields-based Training in Care, is set to play a key role in advising the UK Government on new legislation to help overhaul the nation’s adult care sector.

The businesswoman has been appointed to the Government’s Care Workforce Pathway, which has been launched by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in partnership with Skills for Care.

The Pathway aims to outline the knowledge, skills, values and behaviours that are essential for various roles within the adult social care sector.

Originally introduced in January 2024 with four care role categories, it has been expanded in April 2025 to include eight new roles.

Angela has expressed her pride at being able to help shape the future of the adult care sector through the Care Workforce Pathway.

She said: "I'm incredibly honoured to have contributed to the shaping of the Care Workforce Pathway which will provide a huge boost to the sector.

“During the pandemic, millions of people across the UK clapped and celebrated the inspirational and life changing work of our care workers, but since then, the sector has largely been forgotten about.

“Cuts from successive governments have added significant strain to operators and exasperated the sector’s workforce, leaving us with a shortage of over 130,000 workers in adult care alone.

“The launch of this new pathway however is a huge step in the right direction.

“By involving those with actual knowledge of the industry in its decision making, the Government is demonstrating that it is both able and willing to listen to those who have experience of working on the frontline.

"It marks a real turning point in how the sector engages with government and will hopefully go a long way to improving conditions for the millions of people employed in care across the UK, while making the sector more accessible and appealing to those seeking to enter the industry.”

The Care Workforce Pathway has been developed following an extensive call for evidence in the spring of 2023 and an ongoing collaboration with care professionals, sector representatives and people who draw on care and support.

It is the Government’s vision to create a comprehensive, universal career structure that not only improves standards across the sector, but also boosts recruitment, retention, and recognition for care workers.

Emma Lewell, the Member of Parliament for South Shields, has praised the work that Dr Brown and her team at Training in Care carry out.

She commented: “It was fantastic to meet Angela and the Training in Care team.

“For too long social care has faced skills shortages, Training in Care’s innovative approach to delivering training by those who know the sector first hand is a vital part of helping to fill this gap.”

You can find out more information about the Care Workforce Pathway by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/care-workforce-pathway-for-adult-social-care.

