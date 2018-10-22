South Shields care home team win national award for going the extra mile

Staff at a South Shields care home have won a national award.

The team at Harton Grange were crowned as the national winner of the community engagement award at the 2018 Barchester Care awards.

The annual event celebrate staff and volunteers who go the extra mile for the benefit of residents and patients living in the company’s homes and independent mental health hospitals.

Categories ranged from registered nurse of the year and carer of the year to maintenance champion and team of the year.

More than 1,500 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK, and all entries were of a very high standard.

After being shortlisted as one of four divisional winners, the team at Harton Grange met with a panel of judges in London for the last round of the competition.

They then joined the other divisional winners from across the UK at a special awards ceremony.

On winning they were presented with a trophy and the national title by Barchester’s chief executive Pete Calveley.

The category judge, Barchester’s director of marketing Anna Shirley, said: “It can be easy for people to forget about a care home because we all live busy lives.

“But Lesley ‘the legend’ Gregg, the general manager at Harton Grange, doesn’t let that happen.

“Community at Harton Grange means residents are not only safe and respected, but are seen and heard.

“From activities co-ordinator Karen, who plays the banjo for spontaneous sing-a-longs, to Joy and her wonderful menus full of everyone’s favourite sweet treats, the team all make sure that people keep up and get involved.”