South Shields centenarians: Friends Doris and Sylvia celebrate turning 100 together

It was a double celebration for two best friends as they each marked becoming South Tyneside’s latest centenarians.

Doris Short and Sylvia Phillips, both from South Shields, have known each other for a number of years after their paths crossed thanks to their children.

Celebrating her 100th birthday Doris Short, with her brother Denis Richardson and her son Peter Short.

With their birthdays within days of each other, they decided to once again celebrate their special milestone together.

Doris, turned 100 on Saturday, while Sylvia will celebrate reaching the triple figure tomorrow.

The pair, who once used to attend the same dance hall in Westoe, South Shields, got to know each other when Sylvia’s daughter Val Lawson began working alongside Doris’ son Peter.

Last year, they marked their 99th birthday at the Mission to Seafarer’s in Mill Dam South Shields.

She definitely enjoyed every minute of it. Tracey Windle

This year, it was the Little Haven Hotel in River Drive which was the venue for the special birthday occasion.

The event was attended by a number of Doris’ relatives who had travelled from across the UK to attend her special day.

Doris’ great niece Tracey Windle said: “The day went really well. It was such a lovely family gathering.

“Sylvia was there with her daughter, and we all had such a lovely time.

“Doris received her card from the Queen and a telegram from Amber Rudd. She definitely enjoyed every minute of it.

“Her birthday was on the day of the party and her son Peter came up from Wiltshire, we also had family come from Aberdeen.

“It was lovely for her son to be there as he doesn’t always get the chance to come up which made it even more special.”