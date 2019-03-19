South Shields charity runner beats fundraising total

A runner is celebrating with a double after finishing first in his aged category - and smashing his fundraising goal after completing his toughest challenge to date.

Carl Mowatt took on the 35-mile Endurance life course from Alnwick Castle to Bamburgh Castle in aid of Myeloma UK.

The 56-year-old chose the charity following his brother-in-law’s diagnosis of the disease that develops from cells in the bone marrow.

The event last month, saw the runner who first took up running after a 15-year break in 2017 in memory of his dad Richard, battled over a range of terrains as he made his way to the finish line.

He crossed it number 15 out of 200 runners and was the first over the line in the over 50s age group.

He also smashed his fundraising target of £1,000.

Carl, from South Shields, said: “It was my first attempt at a new distance and it didn’t disappoint. I finished 15 out of 200 starters and first in the over 50s category.

“The Endurance life 25-miler race started at Alnwick Castle to Bamburgh Castle, followed the trails and paths with some beautiful stretch of the Northumberland coastline, which made the run that extra special.

“I was so pleased Mark along with other members of my family were also in attendance, and offered me fantastic support along the route

“I’m overjoyed by the generosity of people and I’m delighted to have smashed my target of £1,000.”

Over the years, Carl has taken part in a number of races in aid of a variety of challenges.

In the future he is hoping to take part in a 100-mile event for charity.