South Shields charity shop to close down

A charity which supports people with terminal illness is set to close one of its three South Tyneside fundraising shops.

Marie Curie’s branch at the Nook, South Shields, is expected to shut up shop towards the end of July.

A ‘for sale’ sign has already gone up at the Prince Edward Road outlet and staff have told customers it will close on Saturday, July 21.

The organisation’s branches in King Street, South Shields, and the Viking Shopping Centre, Jarrow, are believed not to be affected.

The closure move – though not officially confirmed by Marie Curie – has prompted concern for staff from customers.

One, a 32-year-old teacher, said: “One of the people working there has told me that they are devastated by the closure.

“They wouldn’t go into why it is happening, but they are clearly upset by it.”

The charity wished not to confirm the reasons for closure or the date.