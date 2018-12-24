South Shields Chrisymas party season in full swing for elderly

The Christmas party season has been in full swing for South Tyneside’s older residents.

Pupils at St Wilfrid’s RC College put on a spread for around 20 people who were entertained by the school choir and looked after by students from Year 12.

James Basset entertains at the Freemason's Christmas Day for pensioners at the South Shields Masonic Hall ' Picture by Tom Banks.

The pensioners were from Happy at Homes and Age Concern.

A spokeswomen from Happy at Homes said: “It was a fantastic experience and the sixth formers have really done the school proud.

“Everyone has really enjoyed it and loved integrating with the younger generation. The choir was absolutely fabulous and got everyone involved. Such a lovely Christmas afternoon. We would love to be involved next year too.”

At the Greyhound Pub in Jarrow, staff put on a festive party for the area’s older people, with presents paid for by cash raised at a previous fundraising night.

Paul Breeze, for the pub,said: “The day went really well and everyone had a great day. We had a lot of support from local shops and our staff who came in to help out.”

At the Masonic Hall in South Shields the Freemasons served up their annual Christmas dinner for those who attend Age Concern sessions.

Visitors were entertained by dancers from Nu Dance and singer and Ukulele player James Bassett.

Freemason Gordon Finch said; “This was our best year yet. Everyone had a great time and people loved the dancers and James Bassett.

“We also had a visit from the past provincial Grand Master, who during his reign of the Province of Durham that Freemasonary in the community really evolved, who came along and spoke about the Freemasons.”

The Greyhound pub in Jarrow hosts a Christmas dinner for pensioners on the estate. Pictured are Alan Davies, Alex Lee and Stuart Hemstock.' Picture by Tom Banks.