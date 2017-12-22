South Shields civic Christmas tree falls victim to weather

South Tyneside civic Christmas tree has fallen victim to the winter weather.

This month’s icy blasts are being blamed for causing the tree - outside South Shields Town Hall - looking decidely sad.

Christmas tree outside South Shields Town Hall

The tree - complete with lights - has been in place since November, however, and some residents in the borough saying it looks dead and describing it as a “sorry sight.”

The problem, obviously, is most noticeable during the day because the tree looks decidedly brown.

One reader who contacted the Gazette said: “It would seem that it died more than two weeks ago.

“It really is a sorry sight.

“I think it should have been replaced.

“I know that people also aren’t too happy about the decorations, or lack of them around the area, and also the state of the tree.”

The festive lights for South Tyneside were switched on in a serious of festive-themed events held throughout the borough during November.

A spokewoman for South Tyneside Council said: “We take great pride in the appearance of South Tyneside and work hard to create stunning Christmas tree and lighting displays for people to enjoy over the festive season within the tight financial envelope that we work in.

“Christmas trees across the borough have been in place since November.

“Naturally they will deteriorate over time – especially given the cold and icy weather we have had recently.

“We hope that the tree, whilst they are in place, still bring some Christmas joy to our residents and visitors.”