South Shields community cafe gets new lease of life

A cafe giving people the chance to boost their skills and employability has received the top rating in a food standards test.

Action Stations Community cafe based in Boldon Lane has been awarded five stars for food hygiene.

The Action Stations community cafe, South Shields. Picture by FRANK REID

For a number of years it has been providing a place where people can meet, make new friends and enjoy a low-cost meal.

Staff and volunteers hope this latest rating will help bring even more people through the doors to give them a chance to find out more about what the cafe has to offer.

As well as serving food, the venue provides a place where people can learn new skills and take part in cooking programmes including how to cook on a budget.

Hazel McCallion Chief Executive of Action Station said “The café is the heart of the organisation and it is friendly and welcoming.

Steven Peterson (62) washing up in the kitchen of the Action Stations community cafe, South Shields. Picture by FRANK REID

“We have an extensive menu and provide low cost meals with a daily special cooked lunch costing £2.70.

“We were delighted to receive a five star rating for food hygiene in October 2018.

“We have a fantastic team of staff and volunteers who we would not be able to run the café and kitchen without their hardwork and dedication.”

The cook supervisor is Adrienne Bateman who manages the café and kitchen with support of 19 volunteers.

Action Stations provides a place where people can access a range of services and take part in courses to help boost their employability prospects and tackle social isolation.

The venue is currently recruiting for volunteers for a number of roles including in the library. For information on volunteering contact Lynsey Angus Operations Manager on 0191 455 8122 or lynsey_actionstation@hotmail.com

For details on courses and servicesd available at Action Stations call in or visit actionstation.org.uk/